Photo : YONHAP News

The nation posted a current account surplus for the seventh consecutive month in November, due to a drop in imports of raw materials and consumer goods amid slowing exports.According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the current account surplus came to nine-point-three billion dollars in November.The current account has posted a surplus for every month since May.The goods account posted a surplus of nine-point-75 billion dollars in November, marking the 20th consecutive month of surplus.Exports increased one-point-two percent on-year to 57-point-one billion dollars in November, slowing from a four percent increase the previous month.Imports dropped by four-point-four percent year-on-year to 47-point-four billion dollars.