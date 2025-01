Photo : YONHAP News

The CEO of Nvidia, a leader in the artificial intelligence(AI) chip market, says he is confident that Samsung Electronics will succeed with high-bandwidth memory(HBM).Jensen Huang made the remarks Tuesday during a global press conference on the sidelines of CES 2025 in Las Vegas.Huang said Samsung Electronics was the first company to develop HBM and that the first HBM Nvidia ever used was a Samsung product.The CEO said that as a great memory company, Samsung will “recover,” and he is confident it will succeed in testing.When asked why the testing process takes so long, Huang said South Korea tends to be very impatient and that is a positive thing, but that Samsung has to engineer a new design, and it can do it.SK hynix started supplying Nvidia with industry-leading HBM3E chips last year, but Samsung Electronics is still working to pass Nvidia’s quality tests for its chips.