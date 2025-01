Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council will meet to discuss North Korea’s recent intermediate ballistic missile(IRBM) test.The UN headquarters said the Security Council is set to hold a briefing on the nonproliferation issue on Wednesday to discuss the missile launch.South Korea, the United States, Britain, France, Slovenia and Denmark requested the meeting.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches as a “clear violation” of Security Council resolutions.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), North Korea launched an IRBM on Monday from the outskirts of Pyongyang into the East Sea.North Korea claimed it successfully test-fired an IRBM tipped with a hypersonic warhead, but the JCS said the claim appears to be deceptive.