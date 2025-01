Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Lunar New Year break will effectively last six days this year with the designation of January 27 as a temporary holiday.The government and the ruling People Power Party announced the decision Wednesday during a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly.Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the chief of the party’s policy committee, said the move will promote tourism, boost domestic consumption and improve quality of life.With the Lunar New Year holiday approaching from January 28 to 30, the change means most working people will enjoy a six-day break from January 25 to 30.If they schedule one day of leave on January 31, they can rest for nine days through February 2.