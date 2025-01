Photo : KBS News

The South Korean film “Harbin,” which has drawn nearly four million moviegoers in the country, has been sold to 117 countries.CJ ENM, the distributor of the film, made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, calling the film’s international success meaningful given its distinctly Korean narrative.The movie has already premiered in some countries, including the United States, Singapore and Indonesia, with releases scheduled in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan later this month.Since its release on December 24 in South Korea, the film has so far attracted more than three-point-77 million viewers.Set in 1909, “Harbin” tells the story of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun and his comrades, who plot to assassinate Ito Hirobumi, Japan’s first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, at Harbin Station in northern China.