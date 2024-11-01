Hyundai Vehicles Now Available for Purchase on Amazon

Photo : YONHAP News

Vehicles from Hyundai Motor are now available for purchase on the United States’ largest e-commerce platform, Amazon.Hyundai Motor America said Tuesday in a press release that buyers around the U.S. can order and finance any new Hyundai vehicle through a participating dealer directly on Amazon Autos and can schedule a pickup from the dealer.The company stressed that Hyundai is the first brand to authorize its dealers to sell vehicles through Amazon Autos, adding that this collaboration allows customers to conveniently discover and purchase their preferred Hyundai model through one of the world’s most trusted shopping platforms.To promote the launch, Hyundai has launched a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring TV ads, digital videos and social media content.The company and Amazon announced a broad strategic partnership in November 2023 at an auto show in Los Angeles, revealing a plan to launch online sales of Hyundai vehicles in the U.S. on Amazon.