Vulnerable People Urged to Get COVID, Flu Shots before Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

With influenza and COVID-19 on the rise, health authorities are urging people in high-risk groups to get vaccinated before the Lunar New Year holiday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday, sample monitoring between December 22 and 28 showed that 73-point-nine out of every one-thousand outpatients was suspected of carrying influenza.That’s two-point-four times the figure from the previous week.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations came to 111 during the week, increasing one-point-seven times from a week ago.The KDCA advised people to get vaccinated before the holiday, citing the high risk of infection due to increased travel and gatherings during the holiday.A vaccination program for influenza is underway for people at high risk: those aged 65 and older, pregnant women, and children aged six months to 13 years.COVID-19 vaccinations are also being administered to high-risk individuals, including those aged 65 and older, employees at facilities vulnerable to outbreaks of the virus, and people with weakened immune systems.