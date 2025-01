Photo : YONHAP News

The first cold wave advisory of the season has been issued for all of Seoul and it takes effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday.In response, the city announced that it will run a comprehensive support situation room in cooperation with all 25 districts in the city and provide 24-hour emergency management.The situation room consists of a control team and a support team, as well as an emergency medical service team, and will monitor weather conditions and damage reports, while managing vulnerable populations and facilities affected by the cold wave.A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low temperature is forecast to stay below minus 12 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.The Korea Meteorological Administration expects the cold spell to last until Saturday.