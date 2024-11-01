Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Bloc Prepares for Economic Impact of Trump Policies

Written: 2025-01-08 13:16:10Updated: 2025-01-08 14:41:18

Ruling Bloc Prepares for Economic Impact of Trump Policies

Photo : KBS News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) announced on Wednesday that they have decided to proactively analyze and respond to the potential impact on the domestic economy of the upcoming Donald Trump administration in the United States.

After a high-level meeting at the National Assembly between the government and the ruling party, PPP policy committee chair Kim Sang-hoon said the ruling bloc is working to minimize the impact of a possible tariff hike under President-elect Donald Trump.

The government will overhaul and expand the Korea Trade Commission, a trade relief body, and activate a supply chain fund worth ten trillion won, or over six-point-eight billion U.S. dollars.

The fund will address vulnerabilities in supply chains related to China, while accelerating trade cooperation with emerging countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Guatemala and establishing partnerships with mineral-rich countries like Tanzania and Chile.

The government also plans to hold weekly foreign economic affairs meetings led by acting President Choi Sang-mok, who also serves as the finance minister, to discuss strategies on matters such as Trump’s tariff plans and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >