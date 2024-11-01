S. Korean Intel Agency: N. Korea Preparing to Deploy 250 New Mobile Missile Launchers

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has been spotted preparing to deploy mobile launchers for short-range missiles, known as transporter erector launchers(TELs), in the Pyongyang area.Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Dae-sik said Wednesday that in response to an inquiry, the Defense Intelligence Agency said there are indications that North Korea is preparing to deploy over 250 new TELs, as well as ballistic missiles.According to Kang, who is a member of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, the agency said Seoul is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with Washington.Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun also acknowledged North Korea’s recent activity during a regular briefing Tuesday, stressing that the military is closely watching the situation.In August, the Defense Intelligence Agency raised doubts over a report in North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun on the 250 TELs, but the regime seems to have made progress in securing the launchers over the past five months.