Politics

Written: 2025-01-08 14:55:22Updated: 2025-01-08 16:30:45

S. Korea, U.S. Begin Analyzing Jeju Air’s Flight Data Recorder

Photo : Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs

Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety Ko Ki-dong said Wednesday that South Korea and the United States are accelerating the on-site investigation of the Jeju Air passenger plane crash, focusing on the engines and the main wings.

During the 13th meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for the Jeju Air accident, Ko added that the damaged flight data recorder has arrived in the U.S., where repairs and data extraction have begun in cooperation with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

The acting minister said the investigation to determine the cause of the crash will be fair and objective, in accordance with international standards and relevant laws. 

He added that domestic and international experts are leading the investigation and that the government will ensure transparency. 

The South Korea-U.S. joint investigation team consists of 12 members from the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, one from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, three from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, six from Boeing and one from GE Aerospace.
