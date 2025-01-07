Menu Content

Legal Team: President to Cooperate if Properly Indicted

Written: 2025-01-08 15:11:14Updated: 2025-01-08 18:49:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid an impending second attempt by the nation’s anti-corruption agency to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, his legal team said the president will cooperate if the agency indicts him or obtains a pretrial detention warrant. 

Yoon’s defense team, including lawyer Yun Gap-geun, revealed the stance in a meeting with reporters in Seoul on Wednesday. 

The team said it stands by the view that it cannot cooperate with an investigation that is being conducted on an invalid arrest warrant, but is willing to take President Yoon’s case to trial to no longer inconvenience the public and to avoid any more sacrifices by civil servants.

President Yoon’s lawyers said they will remain opposed if the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials requests the pretrial detention warrant from the Seoul Western District Court, stressing that the Seoul Central District Court has jurisdiction over the anti-corruption body. 

Asked if the team will consent if a pretrial detention warrant is issued, the lawyers said yes.

The lawyers also denied claims that President Yoon fled the presidential residence, saying they saw him Tuesday night.
