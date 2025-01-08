Authorities Mull Timing, Strategy ahead of Second Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A Seoul court has issued another arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. The joint team investigating Yoon’s failed martial law attempt said Tuesday that the Seoul Western District Court granted the fresh warrant earlier in the day but did not specify how long it will remain valid. This came a day after the first arrest warrant for Yoon expired.Bae Joo-yon has more on how the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) and the police plan to take custody of the suspended president.Report: Authorities pursuing President Yoon Suk Yeol are said to be deliberating the timing and other details as they prepare to execute a fresh warrant for the president’s arrest, which is valid for 48 hours.The joint team, consisting of investigators from the CIO and the police, is discussing how many people it will need to mobilize to serve the latest warrant based on what it learned in its previous attempt, when investigators couldn’t make their way into the presidential residence.The team’s second attempt is likely to face resistance too, as the Presidential Security Service has deployed several buses near the gate to the presidential residence and installed barbed wire.The police are considering arresting secret service agents if they block the investigators again.If that happens, the secret service agents could be charged with interfering with a government official in the performance of their duties.They could face prison if people get hurt in the process.The team is also considering mobilizing SWAT teams, given the size and expertise of the president’s security detail.Yoon’s reaction could emerge as another variable. The president could request a review of the legality of his arrest, but he can exercise that option only after complying with the arrest.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.