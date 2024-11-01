Insurrection, First Lady Cases Escape Special Probes as Bills Voted Down

Photo : YONHAP News

Eight opposition bills, including a pair that would have authorized special counsel investigations into the December 3 insurrection case and allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee, have again been defeated in plenary votes at the National Assembly and automatically scrapped.The bill on the insurrection case was rejected on Wednesday with 198 votes in favor, 101 against and one abstention.The bill on the first lady was voted down with support from 196 lawmakers, opposition from 103 and one invalid vote.For the bills to pass, a majority of lawmakers in the 300-member Assembly had to vote, and support was required from at least two-thirds of those in attendance.Acting President Choi Sang-mok vetoed the bills December 31 and the ruling People Power Party then decided as a party to vote against them in a second plenary vote, saying they are unconstitutional.The main opposition Democratic Party, on the other hand, plans to resubmit the bills.A package of six other contested bills that impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo vetoed on December 19, including one that would amend the Grain Management Act to stipulate that the government must purchase surplus rice, also was voted down and scrapped.