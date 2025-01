Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been recognized as an “innovation champion” at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the highest honor at the annual technology fair formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.According to Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, South Korea appeared on the list alongside the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France and Germany, among others.The nations in the innovation champion group were recognized for their diverse and highly skilled workforces, fast broadband, friendly climate for entrepreneurs, and openness to new technologies.In 2023 South Korea was included in the second group from the top, “innovation leaders.”This year’s innovation leaders include Italy, Croatia and Poland, while the “innovation adopters,” third from the top, include Mexico, Indonesia, China and India.The U.S. Consumer Technology Association, which hosts the annual event, has announced the rankings since 2018.