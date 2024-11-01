Yoon Supporters, Opponents React to New Arrest Warrant with Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment rallied near Yoon’s official residence in Seoul’s Hannam neighborhood Wednesday, with tensions rising after the court issued a new warrant for his arrest over the martial law incident.Far-right groups that oppose the impeachment, including the New Freedom Union, gathered around 2 p.m., claiming the warrant is unlawful and that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials has no authority to investigate treason cases.The police gave an unofficial estimate of eight-thousand-400 people at the anti-arrest rally.The civic group Candle Act, which supports Yoon’s impeachment, began its own rally around 3 p.m., accusing Yoon of leading an insurrection on December 3 and calling for his immediate arrest.The unofficial police estimate is that 50 people attended the Candle Act rally.The group plans to stage similar rallies at 3 p.m. every day until Yoon is in custody.