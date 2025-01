Photo : YONHAP News

The police chief and the head of the Seoul police will both stand trial over allegations that they mobilized police officers to seal off parliament during the short-lived martial law, and supported a team tasked to apprehend a group of politicians.A special investigation team from the prosecution on Wednesday indicted Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho and Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on charges of playing a major role in the insurrection and power abuse.Cho and Kim are suspected of mobilizing the riot police to block lawmakers from entering the National Assembly and passing a motion to request a revocation of martial law.They are also accused of supporting the military's attempt to apprehend key political figures.The prosecution said their acts correspond to sparking a riot with an objective to subvert the Constitution and forcing officials to carry out tasks beyond their duty through power abuse.