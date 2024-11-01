S. Chungcheong Province, Jeolla Region, Jeju Island to See Heavy Snow

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in the central part of South Chungcheong Province, the southwestern Jeolla provinces, and the mountainous areas on the southernmost island of Jeju.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, over 20 centimeters of snow is expected in parts of South Chungcheong Province and over 30 centimeters in parts of the Jeolla region.Up to 30 centimeters of snow is projected for the mountains of Jeju and on Ulleung Island in the East Sea, while smaller accumulations are forecast for inland areas in the southeastern Gyeongsang region and the capital area.As cold air travels south, mercury levels have dropped significantly, with morning lows falling to around minus ten degrees Celsius in the central region on Wednesday.Morning lows are expected to drop further on Thursday to between minus 18 and minus four degrees nationwide, five to eight degrees lower than Wednesday.Daytime highs for Thursday are projected to rise to between minus ten and three degrees, seven to eight degrees lower than Wednesday.