Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed a motion to form a special committee to investigate the fatal crash of a Jeju Air plane at Muan International Airport that killed 179 people and injured two others.The motion, which passed a plenary session on Wednesday, tasks the committee to determine the cause of the tragedy, put forth preventive measures, and ways to provide relief to the victims and families.The panel, chaired by ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kwon Young-jin, will comprise of seven representatives each from the ruling party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), and one representative from a non-negotiation body.Two subcommittees, one on finding the truth and prevention, and another on supporting the families and memorial projects, will be set up under the special panel.The committee is set to run until June 30.