Court Denies Bowing to Ruling Camp Pressure to Delay Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court denied the opposition's claim that it had accelerated impeachment proceedings for officials other than President Yoon Suk Yeol amid pressure from the ruling camp seeking to delay the president's trial proceedings.In a notice to reporters on Wednesday, the court said claims that it started the other impeachment trial proceedings following a visit by ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong earlier in the week are untrue.Such claim was made by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Yong-min earlier in the day.During two visits to the Constitutional Court on Monday and Tuesday, Kweon requested the court to swiftly and fairly try the other impeachment trials, as they are also as important as the one for the president.The court said pretrial hearings on Wednesday for the impeachment trials of Board of Audit and Inspection Chair Choe Jae-hae and three prosecutors were notified at the initial preparatory hearings on December 17 and on 18.The pretrial hearing for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was also notified on January 2.