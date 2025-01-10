Menu Content

Science

Cold Wave Grips Nation

Written: 2025-01-09 08:36:22Updated: 2025-01-09 15:49:48

Cold Wave Grips Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold wave gripped the nation on Thursday, with cold wave alerts issued for the central region. 

Temperatures plunged below minus 20 degrees Celsius in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, and reached minus 12-point-two degrees in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday morning. 

Seoul witnessed its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday, with the mercury dipping to minus nine-point-five degrees and the wind chill factor pulling it below minus 15 degrees. 

Afternoon highs are also expected to stay below the freezing point in most regions, with minus eight degrees forecast for Seoul and Chuncheon, Gangwon Province; minus four degrees for Daejeon and Jeonju, North Jeolla Province; and minus two degrees for Daegu.
 
Heavy snow advisories are in place for the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province, parts of the Jeolla region, and mountainous areas on Jeju Island. 

The western coastal areas of North Jeolla Province and inland areas of the province can expect more than 20 centimeters of snow, while meteorologists predict more than 15 centimeters for the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province, as well as for Gwangju and the northern parts of South Jeolla Province.
