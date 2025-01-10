S. Korea, US Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Nuclear Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have formally signed a memorandum of understanding on principles concerning nuclear exports and cooperation.According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy, South Korea’s industry and foreign ministries and the U.S. departments of Energy and State signed the memorandum on Wednesday in Washington.Industry minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attended the signing event, which came about two months after the two sides initialed the document in November.In a joint statement issued after the signing, the two nations said they have worked together on civil nuclear power for more than 70 years and the cornerstone of this cooperation reflects the two countries’ mutual dedication to maximizing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy under the international standards of nuclear safety, security, safeguards and nonproliferation.The statement said the memorandum provides a framework for the parties to cooperate on expanding civil nuclear power in third countries while strengthening the administration of export controls on civil nuclear technology.The signing comes amid a dispute between South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and the U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse over a nuclear reactor export issue.