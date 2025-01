Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to significantly increase the supply of seasonal food products to meet the higher demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday later this month.Agriculture minister Song Mi-ryung announced the plan Thursday during a policy coordination meeting between the government and the ruling party at the National Assembly.The minister said the government will increase the supply of such products more than one-point-six times the usual levels.She said the government will actively release reserves of agricultural products and sharply increase the supply of livestock products as well, pledging the largest amount of support ever to ease the cost burden for consumers.Minister Song added that large retailers and food companies will also implement their own plans to provide discounts on food products.