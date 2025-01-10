Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

S. Korean Ambassador to UN: N. Korean Missile Launch Shows Where ‘Blood Money’ Ends Up

Written: 2025-01-09 10:33:05Updated: 2025-01-09 15:35:32

S. Korean Ambassador to UN: N. Korean Missile Launch Shows Where ‘Blood Money’ Ends Up

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean ambassador to the United Nations has condemned North Korea’s recent missile launch, saying it shows exactly where the North’s “blood money” ends up.

Hwang Joon-kook made the remarks Wednesday during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, which centered on the launch of what North Korea claimed was an intermediate-range hypersonic missile. 

Ambassador Hwang said North Korea sacrifices its own people to fulfill its nuclear ambitions and further contributes to deaths and destruction in Ukraine. 

Citing a verse from the Bible, Hwang said the blood of soldiers cries out from the ground and called for an immediate halt to North Korea’s engagement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The ambassador described the North Korean soldiers as “brainwashed slaves” of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying they are sacrificing their lives on faraway battlefields to raise money for the Kim regime and secure advanced military technology from Russia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >