S. Korean Ambassador to UN: N. Korean Missile Launch Shows Where ‘Blood Money’ Ends Up

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean ambassador to the United Nations has condemned North Korea’s recent missile launch, saying it shows exactly where the North’s “blood money” ends up.Hwang Joon-kook made the remarks Wednesday during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, which centered on the launch of what North Korea claimed was an intermediate-range hypersonic missile.Ambassador Hwang said North Korea sacrifices its own people to fulfill its nuclear ambitions and further contributes to deaths and destruction in Ukraine.Citing a verse from the Bible, Hwang said the blood of soldiers cries out from the ground and called for an immediate halt to North Korea’s engagement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.The ambassador described the North Korean soldiers as “brainwashed slaves” of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying they are sacrificing their lives on faraway battlefields to raise money for the Kim regime and secure advanced military technology from Russia.