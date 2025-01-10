Ex-Marine Investigator Acquitted of Insubordination Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Park Jung-hun, a former chief investigator of the Marine Corps, has been acquitted of insubordination charges in connection with a controversial military report on the 2023 death of a Marine corporal.A court-martial issued the ruling on Thursday for Park, who was also acquitted of a defamation charge in relation to the investigation that followed after the corporal was swept away by a torrent during a search for missing flood victims in July 2023.In October, military prosecutors accused Park of handing over the results of the investigation to the civilian police despite orders from Kim Kye-hwan, who was then the Marine Corps’ top commander, to wait for further legal deliberations.Park was also accused of defaming then-defense minister Lee Jong-sup by distorting Lee’s remarks to make it seem as though Lee had issued improper orders.Military prosecutors had requested a three-year prison sentence for Park in November.