Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has vowed to make 358 trillion won from the nation’s budget, or over 245 billion U.S. dollars, available for use in the first half of the year.Choi said in a statement Thursday during a ministerial meeting on national and economic affairs that to revitalize domestic demand quickly, the public sector will need to accelerate the budget’s execution to an unprecedented degree.He said of the 85 trillion won allotted for economic revitalization projects, 40 percent will be spent in the first quarter and 70 percent within the first half of the year.A further 37-point-six trillion won will be invested in public institutions and two-point-eight trillion won in the private sector to support the recovery of the construction industry.Choi said amid internal and external crises, the government will focus all its policy efforts on stabilizing national affairs and the economy.