New Mobile ID App to Support Alien Registration Cards, for Storage on Smartphones

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, foreign nationals will be able to use a new mobile app to store their alien registration cards on their smartphones.The interior and justice ministries announced the news Thursday, saying the app features blockchain and encryption technology to prevent fraud and keep personal information safe.To prevent identity theft or data leaks, cards can be locked immediately if a phone is lost or stolen.International residents will first have to visit the immigration office to request an alien registration IC card, which will be delivered in two weeks, allowing them to sign up for a mobile version on the app, which users can search for in app stores using the words “Korea Mobile ID” in English, Chinese or Korean.The app service will be available in English, Chinese and Korean to all registered foreigners over the age of 14, who can present their mobile ID cards to access banking, health care, and other services where a valid ID card is required.It costs 35,000 won, about 24 U.S. dollars, to register an alien registration card and 15,000 won to register a driver’s license.The service was launched on a pilot basis for South Korean nationals in December, although South Koreans could register their driver’s licenses on different mobile apps starting in July 2022.