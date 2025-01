Photo : YONHAP News

With authorities making plans for a second attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, pro- and anti-impeachment protests continued Thursday morning near the presidential residence compound, despite a cold wave advisory for Seoul.Protesters from far-right groups including one led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church, have vowed to fight alongside the president.Meanwhile, pro-impeachment groups such as Candle Act have set up a stage nearby and are planning an indefinite sit-in.The anti-Yoon protesters are calling for authorities to put Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee behind bars.Candle Act plans to hold protests every day at 3 p.m. until Yoon is arrested.