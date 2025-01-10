Police Ask Presidential Security Service to Identify 26 People Who Interfered with Warrant’s Execution

Photo : YONHAP News

The police say they have asked the Presidential Security Service to identify 26 individuals they say interfered with the execution of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol last Friday.The special police team in charge of the martial law investigation said Thursday that it made the request in a document sent to the security service, adding that it is trying to carry out identifications by analyzing photos and video images.The police said they plan to decide whether to book the individuals after comprehensively reviewing their involvement in illegal acts on the day in question and the likelihood that they will break the law again.The joint investigative team handling the martial law case apparently is applying pressure on the president’s security detail as it mulls when to execute a fresh warrant to arrest Yoon.Both the security team’s chief, Park Chong-jun, and its vice chief, Kim Sung-hoon, have failed to appear for questioning regarding allegations that they obstructed official duties by blocking the execution of Yoon’s arrest warrant last Friday.