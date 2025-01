Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s defense team has filed for a Constitutional Court injunction to suspend the validity of the latest arrest warrant for the president.Yun Gap-geun, one of the lawyers on the defense team, told reporters on Thursday that the team also requested the Constitutional Court’s adjudication on jurisdictional disputes regarding the arrest warrant.He argued that the court’s adjudication on jurisdictional disputes regarding the first warrant issued for President Yoon had ended without a decision.The lawyer said President Yoon is intent on appearing for his trial, but was quick to add that that will happen only after certain matters are settled.This includes a request from the main opposition camp, led by the Democratic Party, for the Constitutional Court to remove treason charges from Yoon’s impeachment motion, as well as the appointment of court justices.