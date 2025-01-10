Constitutional Court: Pace of Yoon’s Impeachment Trial Not Unusual

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court says it stands steadfast in the impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol amid media play from teams representing the president and the National Assembly, stressing that the pace of the trial is not unusual.At a press briefing on Thursday, the court's public information officer Cheon Jae-hyun said the court, which is an independent body, is proceeding with the trial based on fairness and impartiality.The court spokesperson refuted claims from Yoon's legal team that the trial is proceeding too quickly, saying the court determines the speed and that the current pace is not unusual, vis-à-vis past presidential impeachment trials.The initial preparatory hearing during an impeachment trial for former President Roh Moo-hyun was held 18 days after the case was received, 25 days during the trial for former President Park Geun-hye, while it is set to take 31 days under the current trial.The court on Thursday also obtained partial investigation records from investigating agencies, including the National Police Agency, military prosecutors under the defense ministry, and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.While the court declined to disclose the details of the obtained records, they reportedly include indictments of key figures involved in the December 3 martial law decree, such as former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.