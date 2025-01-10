Acting Pres. Choi Asks European Investors to Continue Having Faith in S. Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok asked investors from European countries to continue to give support and have faith in the South Korean economy, despite political turmoil stemming from the martial law incident.At a luncheon with the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Thursday, Choi pledged to continue systematic policy response in any situation to guarantee stability in foreign firms' investment and business activities in the country.The acting president asked the attendees to actively invest and proceed with business activities as they would under normal circumstances based on trust for the South Korean economy and its high resilience.The finance ministry said the foreign investment firms and the European businesses highly assessed Seoul's prompt response in efforts to stabilize the current economic situation.They asked the acting president to closely communicate with them as transparency in sharing of information would be pivotal in enabling them to proceed with business activities in a stable manner.On Wednesday, Choi held a similar luncheon meeting with the China Chamber of Commerce in Korea, where he requested active investment from Chinese businesses.