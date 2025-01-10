Opposition Submits Revised Bill on Special Counsel Investigation for Dec. 3 Insurrection

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition has submitted a revised bill on a special counsel investigation into the December 3 insurrection case after an earlier version was vetoed by acting President Choi Sang-mok, then voted down in a second plenary vote.The new bill was introduced on Thursday by the main opposition Democratic Party, the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, the Jinbo Party, the Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Basic Income Party.The bill gives the Supreme Court chief justice, and not the opposition, the authority to recommend candidates for special prosecutor in response to protests from the ruling People Power Party.The president is required to appoint one of the two candidates put forth by the Supreme Court chief justice.The number of investigators was reduced from 205 to 155, and the probe was shortened from 170 days to 150 days.The revised bill authorizes a special prosecutor to look into allegations of treason, defined as jeopardizing national security by conspiring with a foreign state, standing up against one’s country, or providing benefits to an enemy state.Offenders can face the death penalty or life imprisonment.Opposition party chief deputy floor leader Kim Yong-min said his party intends to handle the new bill at a plenary session either on Tuesday or Thursday, urging the government to promptly proclaim it after it passes in the parliament.