Pres. Office Refutes Opposition Claim NSO Ordered Pyongyang Drone Infiltration

Written: 2025-01-09 19:18:51Updated: 2025-01-09 19:19:24

Pres. Office Refutes Opposition Claim NSO Ordered Pyongyang Drone Infiltration

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office refuted the opposition's claim that a high-ranking official from the National Security Office had visited the Drone Operations Command to order an infiltration into Pyongyang, calling it an "outrageous political offensive."

In a press notice on Thursday, the top office said while Second Deputy Director of National Security Yin Sung-hwan had visited the drone command in March 2023, the visit was part of a field inspection of key commands under the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Drone Operations Commander Kim Yong-dae visited the National Security Office in August of the same year along with officials from the defense ministry and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration for a discussion on drone strategy.

The office accused the opposition of being excessive in linking standard official duties and visits to operations related to North Korea and carrying out a preposterous political offensive.

It then urged the opposition to face up to the fact that expanding and reproducing conspiracy theories and misleading public opinion would only throw national security into an "unnecessary whirlwind of political discord."
