CIO Chief: PSS Blocking of Pres. Yoon's Warrant Execution Exacerbates Flight Risk Concern

Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) said the Presidential Security Service's(PSS) blocking of execution of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol exacerbates concern over his flight risk.CIO Chief Prosecutor Oh Dong-woon made such remarks during an emergency parliamentary questioning session on Thursday, after the ruling People Power Party(PPP) pinpointed him as the source of rumors about the president's flight.Attending a parliamentary committee session earlier in the week, Oh was asked by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) whether Yoon's flight was a possibility, to which the CIO chief said he was considering a number of possibilities.Oh said his earlier remarks were based on media reports and information collected by investigators, and that he meant to take the flight possibility into consideration when seeking the warrant execution for a second time.When asked whether the presidential security agency blocking of the arrest attempt would be considered an obstruction of official duty, Oh said it could be grounds for a number of charges, including obstruction of special official duty and harboring an offender.