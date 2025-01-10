Cold Snap to Continue on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The cold snap will continue on Friday, with cold wave alerts issued for most parts of the nation.The mercury plunged to minus 24 degrees Celsius in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, Friday morning, with most regions witnessing their lowest temperatures of the season.Seoul also saw its lowest temperature of the season, with the mercury dipping to around minus 12 degrees.Afternoon highs are expected to stay below the freezing point in most regions, ranging from minus six degrees to four degrees above zero.The cold snap is expected to let up this weekend.Snow is set to continue to fall on the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island on Friday, with three to eight centimeters expected for the coastal parts of North Jeolla Province and one to five centimeters for the province’s inland areas.South Jeolla Province and the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province can also expect one to five centimeters of snow.Mountainous areas on Jeju Island and Ulleung Island are forecast to receive more than 20 centimeters of snow.