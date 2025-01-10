Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Industry Minister Meets with US Officials in Washington, Addresses Concerns about S. Korean Economy

Written: 2025-01-10 08:58:08Updated: 2025-01-10 15:31:19

Industry Minister Meets with US Officials in Washington, Addresses Concerns about S. Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry minister Ahn Duk-geun has met with key figures in the U.S. Congress to discuss how Seoul is managing the national economy amid the recent political turmoil.

The minister, who is visiting the U.S., told reporters on Thursday at the South Korean embassy in Washington that he dispelled concerns about the country’s international credibility.

Ahn said he emphasized in all his meetings that the government is soundly managing the domestic economy and the nation’s industries.

The minister arrived in the U.S. on Monday for a five-day trip and met with U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives in charge of trade and tax affairs, as well as those whose districts are the focus of investment by South Korean companies, to discuss pending economic and industrial issues. 

In those meetings, Ahn reportedly emphasized that the U.S. government’s support for South Korean companies should continue under the Trump administration to ensure that investments based on the Biden administration’s industrial policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, can proceed smoothly.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >