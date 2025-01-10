Industry Minister Meets with US Officials in Washington, Addresses Concerns about S. Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry minister Ahn Duk-geun has met with key figures in the U.S. Congress to discuss how Seoul is managing the national economy amid the recent political turmoil.The minister, who is visiting the U.S., told reporters on Thursday at the South Korean embassy in Washington that he dispelled concerns about the country’s international credibility.Ahn said he emphasized in all his meetings that the government is soundly managing the domestic economy and the nation’s industries.The minister arrived in the U.S. on Monday for a five-day trip and met with U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives in charge of trade and tax affairs, as well as those whose districts are the focus of investment by South Korean companies, to discuss pending economic and industrial issues.In those meetings, Ahn reportedly emphasized that the U.S. government’s support for South Korean companies should continue under the Trump administration to ensure that investments based on the Biden administration’s industrial policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, can proceed smoothly.