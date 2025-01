Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide three million won, or about two-thousand U.S. dollars, in emergency assistance on Friday to each of the families of the Jeju Air crash victims to cover their living expenses.Acting interior minister Ko Ki-dong announced the decision Friday morning during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in Seoul.The government plans to use funds collected through the charity organization Community Chest of Korea to provide the financial assistance.The victims’ belongings are to be kept in storage for six months, but the government says it will extend the storage period for families who request it.The government began an analysis of the crashed plane’s flight data recorder on Thursday, along with U.S. experts from the National Transportation Safety Board.