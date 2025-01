Photo : YONHAP News / EPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly said that North Korean forces fighting alongside Russian troops against the Ukrainian military have suffered four-thousand casualties.According to AFP and other foreign media, Zelenskyy made the remarks Thursday during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.The Ukrainian president reportedly said North Korea does not value its people and had lost four-thousand people as of Thursday.In making the claim, Zelenskyy reiterated earlier calls for Western allies to send troops to help “force Russia to peace.”Zelenskyy said his country’s goal is to find as many instruments as possible to force Russia into peace, adding he believes that troops from partner countries would be one of the best instruments.