Secret Service Chief Appears for Police Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the Presidential Security Service has appeared for police questioning over the security team’s actions to prevent the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.Secret service chief Park Chong-jun arrived at the National Office of Investigation in western Seoul around 10 a.m. Friday.Addressing reporters before entering the building, Park voiced opposition to the attempts to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon, calling for investigation procedures appropriate for a sitting president.The secret service chief added that many people are concerned about the current situation in which government agencies are confronting and clashing with each other, stressing that under no circumstances should physical clashes or bloodshed occur.Park was booked last Friday on suspicion of obstructing special official duties after secret service officials blocked the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials from executing an arrest warrant for Yoon.He was asked to appear for police questioning last Saturday and this Tuesday but refused on both occasions, saying he could not leave his position even for a moment as it was a critical time for his agency in providing security for Yoon.