Photo : YONHAP News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed confidence in South Korea’s robust democratic system and its resilience.According to the finance ministry, the UN chief made the statement in a phone call with acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday morning.In the phone call, Choi expressed his intent to manage state affairs and foreign relations in a stable manner.The ministry said the acting president told Guterres that South Korea will continue to contribute to global peace and prosperity through active engagement as a member of the United Nations and a rotating member of its Security Council.It added that Choi and the UN chief agreed to continue to address global issues together through close communication and cooperation.