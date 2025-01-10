S. Korea, Japan to Hold Foreign Ministers’ Talks in Seoul on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold foreign ministers’ talks next week in Seoul.According to the foreign ministry on Friday, foreign minister Cho Tae-yul will meet with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, for talks on Monday at the foreign ministry in Seoul.The two sides plan to discuss bilateral cooperation and to reaffirm the importance of improving South Korea-Japan relations and trilateral cooperation with the United States.The top diplomats are expected to agree on cooperation to improve bilateral relations, regardless of the political situation in South Korea, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.The two sides are also likely to exchange opinions on a trilateral summit for South Korea, China and Japan set to be held in Japan this year.The upcoming talks come as South Korea is working to show the world that its diplomacy continues to function normally despite the political confusion since President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt.