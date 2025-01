Photo : YONHAP News

The military has begun the process of dismissing and disciplining commanders who played major roles in the December 3 martial law incident.A Ministry of National Defense official told reporters on Friday that the commanders were individually notified about the deliberation process, with final decisions expected in two weeks.The commanders under consideration for dismissal include Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho and former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun.The military explained that additional legal reviews are being conducted regarding the possible dismissal of Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander.The defense ministry official said the review was still underway to determine whether Park can be dismissed or if he should be suspended instead.