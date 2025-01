Photo : KBS News

A public opinion poll released Friday showed that the approval ratings for the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party are back where they were before the December 3 martial law incident.In a survey of one-thousand-four adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 34 percent of the respondents viewed the ruling party favorably, while 36 percent showed a positive view of the opposition party.Since the same survey was conducted three weeks ago, the ruling party’s approval rating rose ten percentage points, while the main opposition party’s approval rating fell 12 percentage points.Meanwhile, 64 percent of the respondents said they were in favor of impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol, while 32 percent opposed his impeachment.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.