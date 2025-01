Photo : YONHAP News

Key police commanders were set to meet in Seoul on Friday as authorities prepared for a second attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.The National Office of Investigation, under the police agency, instructed the heads of its investigation units in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and other metropolitan areas to gather at its headquarters at 2 p.m.The commanders summoned to the meeting apparently include the heads of the criminal mobile units and the narcotics crime investigation units.The National Office of Investigation is expected to share specific plans for the execution of the arrest warrant for Yoon and discuss their feasibility and potential legal issues.When the police move in to arrest Yoon, they are expected to deploy about one-thousand personnel.