Photo : YONHAP News

The police are preparing to mobilize en masse, investigators stationed in the Seoul metropolitan area to execute the latest warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.A police official confirmed on Thursday that they received a letter from the special police team handling the December 3 martial law incident, with instructions to be ready to mobilize personnel.The official said no date was specified for the warrant’s execution.The special police team is said to have sent the same letter to investigative departments throughout the Seoul area, including narcotics units.The police are likely to mobilize a large number of personnel to arrest Yoon, after facing criticism that too few investigators were deployed last Friday to execute the first warrant.