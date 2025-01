Photo : YONHAP News

Massive rallies are set to take place in Seoul’s downtown areas on Saturday afternoon, as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detractors and supporters prepare to speak up about his ongoing impeachment trial.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, the scheduled rallies are set to draw tens of thousands of protesters.A progressive group plans to gather in the Gwanghwamun area and march to an intersection near the Bank of Korea demanding Yoon’s arrest and his permanent removal from office.The far-right Liberty Unification Party is set to protest Yoon’s impeachment in parts of Gwanghwamun, while another conservative group will rally near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.Some 160 traffic officers are set to be deployed for enhanced traffic control.The police have urged the public to use the subway or other means of public transportation.