Hyundai Motor Group Signs Strategic Partnership Accord with NVIDIA

Photo : NVIDIA

Hyundai Motor Group has joined hands with NVIDIA to advance development of AI solutions for future vehicles and business operations.The world's third largest carmaker in terms of production announced on Friday that it signed a strategic partnership accord with the American multinational technology company at a ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday.With such partnership, Hyundai Motor is aiming to enhance core mobility solutions, including those for software-defined vehicles and robotics, and expand the application of AI technology across its business operations..The carmaker intends to leverage NVIDIA's digital twin technology to simulate construction and operation of new factories in virtual environments, which it said will help to improve manufacturing efficiency, enhance quality and reduce costs.Hyundai Motor added that it will use NVIDIA's accelerated computing hardware and generative AI development tools to establish a framework to safely train AI models with vast amounts of data.