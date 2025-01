Photo : YONHAP News

The head of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s secret service team has tendered his resignation.The Presidential Security Service announced on Friday that its chief, Park Chong-jun, informed acting President Choi Sang-mok of his intention to step down.This came shortly before Park appeared for police questioning over his agency’s actions to prevent law enforcement from arresting Yoon last week.The former deputy chief of the National Police Agency was appointed as the chief of Yoon’s secret service in September.Last Friday, Park directed his secret service team to protect the suspended president from authorities who entered the presidential compound to execute the arrest warrant.The president was to be taken into custody for 48 hours for questioning over the December 3 martial law incident.