Acting President Accepts Resignation from Head of Secret Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has reportedly accepted Presidential Security Service chief Park Chong-jun’s resignation.According to sources within the presidential office and the government on Friday, Choi accepted Park’s resignation before Park appeared for police questioning earlier in the day.Park, who had not responded to two previous police summonses after the secret service blocked an attempt to execute a warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest on January 3, voluntarily appeared on Friday.Park faces charges of obstruction of special official duty.The agency’s vice chief, Kim Sung-hoon, will serve as its acting chief.A high-ranking official at the top office told KBS that Park, who stood by his position that there must not be a physical clash between the investigative agencies and the secret service, is believed to have decided to step down to prevent any such incident.The official said Park had not consulted with the presidential office in advance about his resignation.